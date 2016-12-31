Storm Team 27: Scattered rain, snow showers to end the year

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio Weather

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Clouds will thicken through the day with snow showers developing into the afternoon. There is a chance for rain showers to mix in at times. Snow accumulation through late afternoon will be around 1 inch or less. It will be a windy day with gust to 30mph. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the upper 30s to near 40. Snow showers, mixing with rain at times, are expected into your New Year’s Eve. Better weather is expected for New year’s Day with some sun. Warming up early next week with rain showers developing. Watching for another storm late week. We will need to keep an eye on the storms track to determine how much snow we will see.

Forecast

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Snow showers afternoon and evening. Small Chance for a rain shower. Snow accumulation around 1” or less. (70%)
High: 40

Tonight: Scattered snow showers. Chance for a rain shower. (70%)
Low: 24

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (70%)
High: 54 Low: 43

Wednesday: Rain mixing to snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 (Falling) Low: 33(Early)

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 25 Low: 18

Friday: Chance for snow showers. *WATCHING STORM PATH*
High: 25 Low: 15

Saturday: Chance snow showers. *WATCHING STORM PATH*
High: 23 Low: 16

