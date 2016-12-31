Two Mahoning County Commissioners sworn-in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Mahoning County Commissioners were sworn in Saturday at the downtown courthouse.

Anthony Traficanti was sworn in for his fourth term, while Dave Ditzler was sworn in for his second term.

Ditzler, Traficanti, and Carol Righetti make up the Mahoning County Commissioner team.

Ditzler said he feels honored to serve the community for a second time.

“It’s overwhelming,” he said. “We’re very blessed to be given an opportunity to represent our county and our community. You know, it’s something that not many people have the opportunity to do.”

The Commissioners say they will be working on several new projects in 2017 — including repairing the roads throughout the County, and building a state of the art dog shelter.