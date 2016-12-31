YSU drops conference battle to Green Bay

The Penguins outscored the Phoenix in the second half, but fell, 90-77 Saturday at Beeghly Center.

By Published: Updated:
The Penguins outscored the Phoenix in the second half, but fell, 90-77 Saturday at Beeghly Center.

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team dropped a 90-77 decision to Green Bay on New Year’s Eve afternoon at the Beeghly Center.

The Penguins drop to 7-8 overall and 1-1 in the Horizon League while the Phoenix improve to 8-7 and 2-0 in league play.

YSU made a final push to make things interesting late in the second half. YSU trailed 70-50 at the 8:18 mark before catching fire and outscoring the Phoenix 23-11 over the next 5:24 to get within 81-73 on a back-door layup by Francisco Santiago.

However Green Bay scored the next five points to regain control while ending the game on a 9-4 run.

Cameron Morse scored a game-high 24 points while Santiago finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Devin Haygood finished with 11 points.

The Penguins outscored the Phoenix 47-46 in the second half and connected on 8-of-17 (47.1 percent) from behind the 3-point arc. For the game, the Guins shot 43.7 percent (31-of-71).

Green Bay was 33-of-63 from the field (52.4 percent) and was 7-of-15 from beyond the 3-point arc. UWGB had 25 assists on 33 baskets.

YSU held a 13-12 lead in the first half before UWGB went on a 10-0 and never trailed again. The Penguins cut the deficit to 22-19 before Green Bay closed the first half on a 22-11 run to lead 44-30.

The Penguins made 13-of-20 field goals from inside the 3-point arc (65 percent) in the first half, but failed to connect on 10 3-point tries.

Green Bay shot 50 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes making 15 of 30 shots. The Phoenix also held an edge at the free-throw line making 11-of-12 shots while YSU was 4-of-9 from the charity stripe.

At the buzzer of the first half, Santiago made in a half-court shot that officials ruled came after time had expired. They reviewed the play and the ball was still in Santiago’s hand as the clock hit 0:00.

The Penguins return to action on Thursday when they visit Northern Kentucky. The contest with the Norse is set to tip off a 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s