FRANTZ, Marilyn S., 62 – Lisbon, Ohio

Funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

Marilyn S. Frantz Tribute



