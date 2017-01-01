Mahoning, Trumbull leaders ready for 2017 budget challenges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners called 2016 a success, saying they were able to do more with less.

Going forward, one of the top concerns — as always — is keeping the budget out of the red.

“Everything is on the table when you talk about budgets and how to stay in the black” Mauro Cantalamessa, Trumbull County Commissioner, said.

Cantalamessa added budget challenges are nothing new for the county, and he feels confident about it going forward.

Along with a $7.7 million waterline project that’s happening in 2017, county commissioners are hoping to bring more jobs to Trumbull County.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to work with our Port Authority, our Chamber of Commerce,” said Frank Fuda, Trumbull County Commissioner. “We have some companies interested in the area. We’re hoping to land one of those companies or a couple of those companies.”

“With a continuing reduction in budgets, it’s a difficult task,” said David Ditzler, Mahoning County Commissioner.

Money may be a little tighter in Mahoning County too, but upgrades to the county courthouse — as well as a new dog pound — are in store for the upcoming year.

Commissioners say they’ll also focus on getting more grant money, which has been harder to come by.

“So we have to retool our thinking a little bit to get more help from the state and federal government,” said Anthony Traficanti, Mahoning County Commissioner. “That’s basically where we’re at.”