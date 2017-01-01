Marilyn S. Frantz Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Marilyn S. Frantz, 62, of North Market Street, passed away peacefully at 2:05 a.m., Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the Hospice House of Poland following a long illness.

Marilyn was born July 15, 1954 in Salem, a daughter of the late Joseph and Cora (Chamberlain) Frantz and was a life resident of the Lisbon area.

She was a member of the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene and had worked as a school teacher at the former Lisbon Christian Academy. She was also the minister of music and choir director at the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene for 23 years and was very active and dedicated to her church.

Marilyn is survived and will be dearly missed by her sisters, Cindy Miller of Streetsboro and Karen Wright of Kensington; brothers, Ed Frantz of Lisbon, Bo Frantz of Columbiana and Arthur Frantz of Lisbon; nieces, Sharlene Thomas, Cindy Frantz and April Harter, who she helped raise; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene, with Rev. Brian Brown officiating. Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also view Marilyn’s memorial tribute page and send condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 3 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.