Pay to rise for millions as Ohio and 18 other states increase minimum wage

Ohio's minimum wage increases to $8.15 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.08 per hour for tipped employees

By The Associated Press, WKBN Staff Published: Updated:
Minimum wage increase Ohio

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Millions of workers across the U.S. will see their pay increase as 19 states bump up their minimum wages as the new year begins.

Ohio’s minimum wage increases to $8.15 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.08 per hour for tipped employees.

The minimum wages apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $299,000 per year.

The 2016 Ohio minimum wage was $8.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.05 for tipped employees.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $299,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2017, and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed by Ohio voters in November 2006 states that Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation.

The state of Ohio provided a 2017 Minimum Wage poster for those with questions.

Massachusetts and Washington state will have the highest new minimum wages at $11 per hour.

California will raise its wage to $10.50 for large businesses with 26 or more employees.

New York state is taking a regional approach, with the wage rising to $11 in New York City, $10 in its suburbs and $9.70 upstate.

Other states raising the minimum wage are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, South Dakota and Vermont.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s