Pay to rise for millions as Ohio and 18 other states increase minimum wage

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Millions of workers across the U.S. will see their pay increase as 19 states bump up their minimum wages as the new year begins.

Ohio’s minimum wage increases to $8.15 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.08 per hour for tipped employees.

The minimum wages apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $299,000 per year.

The 2016 Ohio minimum wage was $8.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.05 for tipped employees.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $299,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2017, and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed by Ohio voters in November 2006 states that Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation.

The state of Ohio provided a 2017 Minimum Wage poster for those with questions.

Massachusetts and Washington state will have the highest new minimum wages at $11 per hour.

California will raise its wage to $10.50 for large businesses with 26 or more employees.

New York state is taking a regional approach, with the wage rising to $11 in New York City, $10 in its suburbs and $9.70 upstate.

Other states raising the minimum wage are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, South Dakota and Vermont.

