Search and recovery efforts begin to find plane that disappeared near Cleveland

The search will begin near the last known location of the aircraft

By Published:
Capt. Michael Mullen of the U.S. Coast Guard answers questions during a news conference at Burke Lakefront Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. The U.S. Coast Guard says there's been no sign of debris or those aboard a plane that took off from the airport on the shores of Lake Erie and went missing overnight. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Capt. Michael Mullen of the U.S. Coast Guard answers questions during a news conference at Burke Lakefront Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. The U.S. Coast Guard says there's been no sign of debris or those aboard a plane that took off from the airport on the shores of Lake Erie and went missing overnight. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Today, Jan. 1, 2017, three boats were sent out to begin the search and recovery operations of the Cessna 525 Citation aircraft that went missing Thursday evening.

According to a press release sent from the office of Cleveland’s Mayor Frank Jackson, the Cleveland Division of Fire, the United States Coast Guard and Underwater Marine Contractors each launched boats.

All boats are equipped with sonar that is able to track images underwater.

The press release says each of the search and rescue boats has skilled dive teams equipped and prepared to begin their operations once the aircraft location is identified.

Currently, weather conditions on Lake Erie are favorable with winds around 5 mph and clear, sunny skies are expected throughout most of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

