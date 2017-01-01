Storm Team 27: Rain returns Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Overnight we will begin to see the clouds build back in. Rain showers are right behind which will move in through the morning hours. The scattered showers will tapper off throughout the day Monday. The greater chance for rain will be Tuesday with rain showers likely through the second half of the day. Then on Wednesday we will see the rain turn over to snow and lake effect snow. Then for Thursday and Friday we are tracking more arctic air moving into the Valley. There will be a chance for lake effect snow those days but mainly in the northern snow belt.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for late shower. (30%)

Low: 31

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 41

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers liekly. (80%)

High: 51 Low: 30

Wednesday: Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 30 (Falling) Low: 16

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance lake effect snow (30%)

High: 20 Low: 11

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance lake effect snow (30%)

High: 17 Low: 12

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

High: 21 Low: 11

Sunday: Partly cloudy.

High: 22

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

