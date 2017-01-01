Storm Team 27: Sunny skies for New Year’s Day

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
For the First day of 2017 you can expect sunny skies and temperatures climbing to near 40. The mild temperatures will linger for the start of the workweek. Monday will feature temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with the chance for rain showers. Scattered rain showers are likely on Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s. Colder air will move in on Wednesday and rain showers will transition to snow. Temperatures will stay cold for the second half of the week heading into the weekend.

Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 41

Tonight:  Clouds increasing. Chance for rain shower late. (20%)
Low:  29

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 44

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (80%)
High: 53    Low: 42

Wednesday: Rain mixing to snow showers. (40%)
High: 30 (Falling) Low: 30(Early)

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 24    Low: 15

Friday: Partly sunny.  *WATCHING A STORM PATH*
High: 22    Low: 11

Saturday: Partly sunny. *WATCHING A STORM PATH*
High: 26    Low: 10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 27    Low: 15

