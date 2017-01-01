Valley hospitals welcome 5 New Years babies

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several hospitals in the Valley welcomed their first babies of the New Year on Sunday.

Little Kya Lee Miller was born to Cassidy Fleck and Kyle Miller at Saint Joe’s Hospital in Warren at 1:23 p.m. The baby girl weighed a healthy six pounds and 10 ounces and is 18 inches long.

Mom and baby are both doing well and excited for their new beginning in the new year.

“The fact that my water broke on New Years Eve, I was kind of in shock,” said new mom Cassidy Fleck. “Luckily we did have everything ready — like I said, the nursery was ready, we were ready for her whenever she wanted to make her arrival. A couple of lucky parents, I would say so.”

Three other baby boys were born at Saint Elizabeth’s in Boardman. And another was born at Salem Regional Medical Center.

All of the moms and babies are doing well and have quite the New Year’s story to tell for years to come.