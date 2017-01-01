William J. “Billy” Neal Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Mr. Neal passed away at his home on January 1, 2017.

He was born on July 7, 1949 to Roy and Donna Jean Neal (Hunt).

He loved fishing, holiday decorating and riding his electric bike.

He was well loved by the people of Nebo in Struthers.

He leaves to cherish his memory his life partner, Susan Hicks; his sisters, Jackie Richards of Struthers, Jerrie Lesko of Youngstown; his sister-in-law, Margie Parker of Girard; five nephews; two nieces; his two dogs, Snow Ball, Maggie and his cat, Bubba.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Robert Neal and Robert Parker.

A Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4 at Matthew W. Conley Funeral Home.

Friends may call at 4:00 p.m. to the time of the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Matthew W. Conley Funeral Home in Youngstown, Ohio.



