Cincinnati-area officer responding to domestic call killed man

The shooting in the Cincinnati suburb of Springfield is under investigation

By Published:
Police Shooting Generic

CINCINNATI (AP) – Police in a Cincinnati suburb said an officer responding to a domestic disturbance call fatally shot a man who had a gun.

Springfield Township Police Chief Robert Browder said the Sunday night shooting is under investigation. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending review.

Names weren’t released immediately.

Police say they responded at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday and found two women outside the home. They say when officers entered the home, the man displayed a gun before police fired.

Browder says a handgun was recovered.

