Coonce leads Canfield past South Range

Published:
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped South Range 51-35 in girls’ high school basketball action Monday night.

Brittany Coonce led all scorers with 14 points for the Cardinals.  Serena Sammarone added 12 for Canfield.  Grace Mangapora added 9 points in the victory, while Ashley Veneroso chipped in with 8.

Maddie Durkin led the Lady Raiders with a team-high 8 points.

South Range drops to 5-6 overall on the season.  The Raiders return to the floor Thursday on the road at Cardinal Mooney.

With the win, Canfield improves to  5-5 overall on the season.  The Cardinals return to action Wednesday at home against East.  Tipoff is slated for 7PM.

