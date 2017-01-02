Dorothy E. McCabe (Wagner) Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Dorothy E. Wagner McCabe, 88, died Monday morning, January 2, 2017 at Autumn Hills Nursing Home.

She was born December 7, 1928 in Woodworth, Ohio, a daughter of Carl H. and Mabel L. Reiser Wagner and moved to Hubbard in May of 1951.

Mrs. McCabe, a 1946 graduate of Struthers High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was Executive Assistant for the Diocese of Youngstown for 10 years, retiring in 1993 and had gone to Youngstown State University, graduating in 1990. Dorothy formerly worked for the Hubbard Post Office and Youngstown State University.

Dorothy was a member of the Friends of the Hubbard Public Library and belonged to golf leagues at Doughton Golf Course and Tam O’Shanter Golf Course. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and loved dogs, having raised two puppies that became guide dogs for the blind.

Her husband, William S. McCabe, whom she married July 3, 1950, died October 23, 2008.

She leaves a son, B. Timothy (Paula) McCabe of Hubbard; a stepson, James (Jaime) McCabe of Grand Rapids, Michigan; two stepgrandchildren, Mark McCabe and Kimberly (Lyn) Prater; three stepgreat-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband and two brothers, John R. and Paul C. Wagner.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 4 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the funeral services on Thursday, January 5 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 5 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Dorothy’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to WYSU FM, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, Ohio 44555 or to New Lease on Life Rescue, 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd. Struthers, Ohio 44471.

