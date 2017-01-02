Eugene Michael (Gene) Herbick Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Eugene Michael (Gene) Herbick 83 of Salem, passed away on January 2, 2017 at his home after an extended illness.

He was born on July 11, 1933 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Michael and Mary (Matika) Herbick.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Youngstown, Ohio, in 1951.

He enlisted in the Army and became a paratrooper with the 82nd Airbourne.

He went into an apprenticeship and received his certification as a professional painter. Gene was a life member of the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades, as well as a former member and officer of the Local 476.

As a young man, Gene played AA baseball and once pitched a 17 inning no-hitter saved by the run of his future brother-in-law, Joseph Skowon. Gene was a member of AA for many years.

He was a member of St Paul’s Catholic Church.

He enjoyed playing golf and won first place in the Tallahassee Pro AM. Gene was a talented dancer and used that talent teaching for Fred Astaire. He collected coins, was an avid bird watcher, and enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Judith (Kemp) Herbick of Salem; his daughters, Leslie (Thomas) Thornton of McDonald and Cynthia DeVito of Youngstown; a grandson, whom he raised, Alexander Green of Salem; his stepchildren, Janette Avona of Cleveland and Thomas Avona of San Francisco, California; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and his sister, Vilma (Joseph) Skowron of Austintown.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. Rev. Father Bob Edwards will be officiating. A time of visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday prior to the services.

