Getting a pet for Christmas not what you expected? Bring it to a rescue

By bringing an animal to a shelter, it ensures the animal will receive all the care it needs before finding a new home

By Published: Updated:
Angels for Animals in Canfield is manned around the clock to take in animals.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you or someone you know received a living gift at Christmas and cannot properly care for it, local rescues suggest turning to them to help find your pet a new home.

Diane Less is a co-founder of Angels for Animals. She said December is the rescue’s biggest adoption month.

But, when the holidays come to an end, the new-found responsibility of having a pet may take a toll on new owners.

“Statistically, 21 percent of dogs are returned and 12 percent of cats are returned through their lifetime,” Less said.

She also said pets given as gifts are less likely to be returned because of their emotional value, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out that way.

“Allergies are probably the number one [reason]. People just aren’t around an animal then all of a sudden when they’re exposed to it all the time or it’s sleeping in bed with you everything acts up,” Less said.

If an animal is adopted from Angels for Animals, they have a return policy.

“Now, some shelters and rescues like Angels for Animals have a lifetime guarantee. That means if for some reason the pet you adopt doesn’t work out in your home for whatever reason you can bring it back,” Less said.

Angels for Animals is also manned around the clock to take in animals who are dropped off.

“This is why we go to the extra expense to be open all the time, to be a safety net for these animals who have nowhere to go,” Less said.

The shelter asks to give them a call first before dropping off an animal.

“Always the best idea to call our managers and arrange that you are coming out because that’s the best way for them to see your pet, talk to you about the pet,” Less said.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s