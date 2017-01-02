New Castle’s Hooker declares for NFL Draft

In his lone season as a starter, the former Red Hurricane led the Buckeyes with seven interceptions, including a school-record three returned for touchdowns.

Ohio State safety Malik Hooker (24) celebrates his interception against Clemson with teammate Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – New Castle graduate and Ohio State unanimous All-American Safety Malik Hooker has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft.  He forgoes his final two years of eligibility at OSU.

Hooker made the official announcement on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

In his lone season as a starter, the former Red Hurricane led the Buckeyes with seven interceptions, including a school-record three returned for touchdowns.  He also piled up 74 tackles which was third-most on the team, with eleven passes defended.

Some draft projections have Hooker listed as a potential top-ten pick.  The NFL Draft takes place beginning April 27th in Philadelphia.

