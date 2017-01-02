NY woman claims she received package of weed instead of toys

She called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, who seized the drugs

By Andrew Banas, WTEN Published:
A New York woman gets a package of marijuana instead of the toys she ordered.
Courtesy: WTEN

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York woman, who reviews children’s toys and clothes, claims she received a package of marijuana instead of a toy shipment.

Pamela Marks was expecting the toys from California toy company Jakks Pacific, but police said she received a package containing seven pounds of marijuana instead.

Marks and her family are currently staying at the Blue Spruce Motel in Valatie.

 

“Thought it was wrapped in this green foam and when I cut it, I smelled it,” she said. “I thought, ‘Hmmm, very big surprise.’ It was not toys. I’m sure someone out there has the toys, though.”

Marks called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, who seized the drugs. She still has not heard back from Jakks Pacific.

The incident is under investigation.

