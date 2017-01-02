Ohio launches online voter registration for 2017

The system requires a voter to have an Ohio driver’s license or state identification card

By Published: Updated:
computer generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – As of Jan. 1, Ohioans can now use an online portal to register to vote.

The system requires a voter to have an Ohio driver’s license or state identification card.

At Ohio Secretary of State John Husted’s request, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 63, which authorizes the use of online voter registration in Ohio.

“Online voter registration is more convenient, more secure, more accurate and less costly than the paper voter registration alone,” Husted said.

According to the state government, a paper ballot costs 83 cents per ballot, but the online method will only cost 3 cents.

Ohio joins 31 states that already use online voter registration.

Ohioans can use the new online voter registration system to register to vote or update their current registration.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s