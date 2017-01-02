Ohio Turnpike reducing construction in 2017 amid complaints

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Transportation officials say they’re going to reduce construction on the Ohio Turnpike in 2017.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission passed the 2017 capital budget in December.

The budget calls for spending more than $121 million on work including pavement reconstruction, resurfacing and bridge projects on the 241-mile toll road that stretches across northern Ohio. That’s down from nearly $146 million in the 2016 budget.

Plans include rebuilding pavement, repairing and resurfacing some ramps at a northeast Ohio toll plaza at Interstate 77.

The Ohio Turnpike estimates there will be 25 percent fewer lane miles under construction.

The agency says it has received complaints about the number and length of some work zones.

