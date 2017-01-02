Report: Pennsylvania could lose 1 or 2 House seats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A new report says Pennsylvania could lose one, and possibly two congressional seats after the 2020 census.

Virginia-based Election Data Services, a political consulting firm, named Pennsylvania as one of nine states that stand to lose at least one seat in the House.

Pennsylvania also lost a seat after the 2010 census.

Congressional seats are apportioned based on population. A Philadelphia Inquirer analysis of census data shows that Pennsylvania lost nearly 7,700 residents from 2015 to 2016, its first population loss in 31 years.

Republicans hold 13 of Pennsylvania’s 18 House seats.

