Robert L. Pounds, Sr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – There will be Services at 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 6 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel for Robert L. Pounds, Sr., 88, who died Monday morning, January 2 at Northside Health Center.

Mr. Pounds was born August 15, 1928 in Marion Center, Pennsylvania, a son of William and Alice Fife Pounds.

Bob was employed with Republic Steel then becoming LTV Steel Corporation for 38 years, retiring in 1985.

Bob served his country as a member of the 8th Army, stationed in Japan.

He was a volunteer fireman with the Austintown Fire Dept. for 23 years and had once served as temporary Fire Chief. He was a member of the VFW, Post No. 4237 in Austintown since 1985, where he served as the commander from 1986-1996. Bob was the co-founder of the Military Memorial in Wickcliff Circle. He was also a member of the American Legion, Post No. 301 and a life member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie No. 3298.

Bob liked to hunt and fish and also enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife.

Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, the former Doris J. Smeltzer, whom he married December 23, 1949; his sons, Robert (Jill) Pounds of Canfield and Bill (Roxann) Pounds of Austintown; his daughter, Bonnie Donnellan of West Virginia; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, James R. Pounds; his brothers, Clover, Paul, William and Frank and his sisters, Katherine, Margaret and Edith.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 prior to the service at the funeral home.

