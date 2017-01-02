Search and recovery efforts resume for missing Ohio plane

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed that a bag recovered yesterday was from the aircraft

By Published: Updated:
Capt. Michael Mullen of the U.S. Coast Guard answers questions during a news conference at Burke Lakefront Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. The U.S. Coast Guard says there's been no sign of debris or those aboard a plane that took off from the airport on the shores of Lake Erie and went missing overnight. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Capt. Michael Mullen of the U.S. Coast Guard answers questions during a news conference at Burke Lakefront Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. The U.S. Coast Guard says there's been no sign of debris or those aboard a plane that took off from the airport on the shores of Lake Erie and went missing overnight. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Search and recovery efforts for the aircraft that went missing Thursday evening are resuming today.

The city says there will be seven vessels in the water that have four dive teams. New York State Police, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Akron Fire, Toledo Fire and the Cleveland Metroparks Rangers have joined search efforts.

Searches will be by water, air and shoreline.

Crews from the Cleveland Division of Fire, the United States Coast Guard, Underwater Marine Contractors and the Cleveland Division of Police are continuing to work on the search and recovery operations.

During the course of search and recovery operations, Unified Command received multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of Burke Lakefront Airport.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed that a bag recovered yesterday in the vicinity of the Shoreby Club Harbor in Bratenahl was from the aircraft.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s