Slain Pennsylvania trooper’s funeral arrangements announced

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper who was slain on duty will be laid to rest this week.

Twenty-three-year-old Trooper Landon Weaver was shot and killed while responding to a domestic complaint Friday night in Huntingdon County, in central Pennsylvania. State police shot and killed the suspect in Weaver’s death after an overnight manhunt.

Weaver graduated from the police academy last summer and was assigned to the Huntingdon barracks. He was married in June.

The John K. Bolger Funeral Home says there will be a visitation Wednesday at the Jaffa Shrine Center in Altoona. Weaver’s funeral will be Thursday at the Jaffa Shrine Center. He’ll be buried at Fairview Cemetery in Martinsburg.

Weaver was the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.

