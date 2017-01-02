Storm Team 27: Cloudy, misty, warmer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The chance for light rain showers becomes more isolated into the afternoon. The chance for rain showers continues tonight. Tuesday will be breezy with rain more widespread. Temperatures will stay mild through Tuesday with highs climbing to the lower 50s. The rain will transition to snow for Wednesday as temperatures drop. Arctic air will move in for the second half of the week with the chance for lake effect snow showers Thursday and Friday.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain Showers. (30%)

High: 44

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers late (30%)

Low: 41

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain showers likely. (90%)

High: 51

Wednesday: Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 30 (Falling) Low :29

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance lake effect snow (30%)

High: 20 Low: 164

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance lake effect snow (30%)

High: 17 Low: 11

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

High: 21 Low: 12

Sunday: Partly cloudy.

High: 22 Low: 11

Monday: Partly cloudy.

High: 26 Low: 11

