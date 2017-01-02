Storm Team 27: Periods of rain Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Pockets of drizzle and fog will transition to rain into Tuesday morning. Rain will be likely Tuesday with a small risk for thunder. Tuesday will be a wet day. Temperatures will be warm with highs near 50. The warm air will slip away into Wednesday morning with rain mixing back to some snow. There is a small chance for a wintry mix as the the transition takes place. Colder air will spill in through the end of the week with a few Lake Effect snow showers.

Forecast

Tuesday: Rain showers likely. (100%)

High: 51 Low: 30

Tuesday night: Rain showers mixing to snow showers late. (80%)

Low: 30

Wednesday: Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 (Falling)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance lake effect snow showers. (20%)

High: 22 Low: 17

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 21 Low: 11

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 22 Low: 10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 23 Low: 10

Monday: Partly cloudy.

High: 29 Low: 15

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 34 Low: 23

