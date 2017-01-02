Youngstown traffic stop ends in drug and gun arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police officers on patrol New Year’s Eve spotted a driver on Chicago Avenue about 3:25 p.m. that failed to signal a turn.

When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away and a pursuit ensued.

Officers called off the pursuit as the car crossed Midlothian Boulevard. At that time, another police unit in the area was able to clearly see the driver of the car.

According to a police report, officers later saw the same vehicle parked in the driveway of a house on W. Delason Avenue. That is where officers observed a handgun with an extended magazine lying on the floor of the car. Officers also noted there were skid marks behind the vehicle, suggesting it had come to a rapid stop.

At about the same time as the discovery of the vehicle, officers stopped and questioned two men who were walking down W. Delason Avenue. One of the men, Anthony Mercado, 22, was identified by police as the driver the car.

The man walking with Mercado, identified as Dajaun Perry, 22, was searched and found to have a container in his underwear with suspected heroin and cocaine in it.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail. Mercado is facing a gun charge and Perry is charged with drug possession.