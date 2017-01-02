Youngstown water crews taking care of water main break

The water main break is on the south side of Youngstown, just west of Lake Newport

Youngstown water main break

Youngstown, Ohio (WKBN) – A water main break has occurred on Cascade Drive in Youngstown.

The Youngstown Water Department is aware of the situation and is sending a crew to the scene.

Witnesses say water is bubbling up out of the street and pooling into several yards on Arden Boulevard.

As of now, the water department is not shutting down the main line.

WKBN has crews on the scene investigating how many people will be affected by the water main break and will post updates once more information is found.

