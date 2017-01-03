Autopsy set for mummified body found in Detroit garage

A mummified body found face down in the back seat of a car in a Detroit garage

By Published: Updated:
An autopsy is set for a mummified body that was found inside a garage in Detroit.
Courtesy: CBS Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – A mummified body found face down in the back seat of a car in a Detroit garage will be examined by a specialist to determine age, gender and cause of death.

An autopsy by a University of Michigan anthropologist is set for Tuesday.

The Detroit Free Press reports the body was discovered by a man interested in buying the property. He spotted it in a car. Authorities describe the remains as a skeleton dressed in pants, shirt and a sweater.

Police say tenants who lived at the home told officers they never entered the garage because the property owner told them they couldn’t use it.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s