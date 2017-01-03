Bengals DB Pacman Jones arrested in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early on Tuesday morning.

Court records show Jones was booked into the Hamilton County Jail at 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday. Cincinnati Police arrested Jones at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on West 5th Street on Monday night, according to WLWT.

WLWT reports Jones, 33, is accused of beating on the door while yelling and cursing, pushing and poking someone in the eye and resisting arrest. He was also accused of spitting at a jail staffer while he was being processed.

Jones is facing multiple charges, including misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business charges. Jones is facing one felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance for allegedly spitting on the jail staffer.

He is due in a Hamilton County court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Jones has faced legal problems in the past. he was accused of assault in 2013, but found not guilty.

In 2011, Jones was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He pleaded guilty to the disorderly charge and received probation. The resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

In 2015, he was asked to leave a casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. He did not face charges in that incident.

In 2007, Jones was accused of starting a fight a Las Vegas strip club that ended with two people being shot. The victims successfully sued Jones for $12.5 million for his alleged role in the fight and that led to the shooting.

Jones, who played at West Virginia, was drafted into the NFL in 2005 by the Tennessee Titans. He has been with the Bengals since 2010.