Bristol’s Donadio scores 25; Panthers improve to 7-1

Bristol hosts Bloomfield on Friday.

Bristol Panthers High School Basketball - Bristolville, OH

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol improved to 7-1 after their fifth straight victory. Tonight, the Panthers topped Badger, 76-35. With the win, Bristol coach Craig Giesy notched his 100th career win.

Bristol jumped out to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter. In the second half, the Panthers outscored the Braves – 41-12.

Tommy Donadio scored 25 to lead the Panthers with 5 three-pointers. Gage Elza added 14 while Phil Aliberti totaled 12. Bristol tallied 12 three-pointers.

Badger was led by Keith Barto’s 10 points. Aiden Miller scored 7.

Next up on Friday, the Panthers will meet Bloomfield while Badger (4-4) takes on Grand Valley.

