Death Records: January 3, 2017

COPELAND, Gertrude Womack, 86 – North Lima, Ohio

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Gertrude Womack Copeland Tribute

WAIT, Fred E., 88 – Youngstown, Ohio

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Fred E. Wait Tribute



Order Flowers Here