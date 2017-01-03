Families of kids with heart conditions will receive life-saving gift

A local company donated the 30 CPR kits to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman

By Published: Updated:
Lewis Construction donated 30 CPR kits to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A small kit that teaches parents a valuable lesson could be the key to saving their child’s life.

Lewis Construction donated 30 new CPR Training Kits to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman.

The hospital will give the kits to families who have children that have a greater risk of needing CPR. These children have conditions like heart defects and arrhythmias.

CPR is different depending on the age of the person. The kits teach the “Hands-Only” CPR method.

“There are two steps to Hands-Only CPR. Call 911, and push hard and fast on the chest,” said Sean Dreher, with the American Heart Association. “CPR, if administered immediately, can double or triple someone’s chance of survival.”

The hospital’s cardiology department doesn’t have CPR training, so the kits will be invaluable.

“With cardiac arrest, every minute counts, so having CPR right there as quickly as possible will ultimately benefit the child in the greatest manner. This is an amazing outreach and it shows the support from the community to the families,” said pediatric cardiologist Dr. Peter Vande Kappelle.

Each kit comes with an instructional DVD and an inflatable mannequin to practice CPR on. The kits will help families be more prepared if CPR becomes necessary.

It takes a lot of force and the timing of the chest compressions can be tricky, but Dreher suggested singing a song to keep track of the beats.

“If you are familiar with the song “Staying Alive” by The Beegees, that’s the beat you can keep in your ear. It will absolutely help keep someone alive.”

The American Heart Association said over 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals every year.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s