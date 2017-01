FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Farrell Fire Chief Bill Mortimer has died.

According to Mercer County Coroner John Libonati, Mortimer was found dead about 1 a.m. Monday inside his home. Libonati said Mortimer took his own life. He was 46 years old.

Mortimer resigned the fire department in October 2016. He was a firefighter in the city for 13 years and chief since January 2015.