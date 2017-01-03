Ford cancels plans to build plant in Mexico, creating 700 U.S. jobs

Related Coverage President-elect Donald Trump tweets about Chevy Cruze

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (CNN) – Ford CEO Mark Fields announced Tuesday that his company is creating 700 new jobs in the U.S. and canceling plans to build a new plant in Mexico.

The company is canceling plans to build the $1.6 billion plant in Mexico.

Though Fields said Ford didn’t make a deal with President-elect Donald Trump — he did say it is a “vote of confidence” in the pro-business environment Trump is creating. All of this comes following a tweet where the President-elect singled out Ford rival, General Motors for making some of its cars in Mexico.

Last year, Trump threatened to tax Ford for shifting production of the compact Focus to Mexico.