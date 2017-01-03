Fred E. Wait Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel for Fred E. Wait, 88, of Youngstown, formerly of Austintown who passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 3 at Omni Manor West Care Center.

Fred was born April 4, 1928 in Youngstown the son of Paul and Josephine (Rial) Wait.

He was a Cement Finisher with Daniel A. Terreri Construction retiring in 1988.

Fred was a member of the Mason/Cement Finishers Union and was a “jack of all trades”. He enjoyed working around the house and fixing things.

His wife the former Ethel Farr, whom he married February 25, 1947, passed away July 13, 2011.

Fred leaves his two sons, Samuel Wait of Mineral Ridge and Fred (Judy) Wait of Austintown; one daughter, Laura (Jim) Hale of Mineral Ridge; one sister, Beverly Carter of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Rob, Kevin, Tracey, Mark, Lisa and Jamie; as well as eight great-grandchildren, Alicia, Jared, Ashley, Zack, Katlin, Chelsea, Logan, and Hayden and one great–great-grandchild, Raylynn.

Besides his parents and wife, Fred was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Rita Wait; one great-grandson, Jayce Wait; four brothers, Paul, Howard, Richard and Simeone Wait and three sisters, Helen Crichton, Angeline Steele and Ruth Wait.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7 at the Lane Family Funeral Home Mineral Ridge Chapel where services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Omni Manor and St. Elizabeth Wound Care Center for all the care and support given Fred and his family.

