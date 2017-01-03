Gertrude Womack Copeland Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Gertrude Womack Copeland, 86, of North Lima, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 3:26 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Mercy Hospital.

She was born October 23, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Ernest and Josephine Rankin Womack.

Mrs. Copeland was a member of Mt. Zion Church of God, a devoted housewife, and enjoyed cooking.

She married Victor Silas Copeland in 1963, he died in 1974.

She leaves to mourn two sons, James Womack of Mansfield and Silas (Kimberly) Copeland, Sr. of Niles; one daughter, Ms. Rita Womack Lumsden of Youngstown; three sisters, Ms. Juanita Johnson of Boardman, Ms. Coletta White of Liberty Township and Ms. Pearline Duke of Austintown; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Stevie Womack; one brother, Ernest “Sonny” Womack, Jr. and one sister, Ms. Bernice Colptera.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

