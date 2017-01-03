Giant Eagle to close three Columbus-area stores

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Giant Eagle announced Tuesday that it intends to close three Columbus-area stores.

The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain said stores on E. Dublin Granvil Road, Neil Avenue and Hilliard-Rome Road will close on Saturday, March 4.

The in-store pharmacies at the Hilliard-Rome Road and East Dublin-Granville Road stores will close on January 14.

“We thank our customers for their years of patronage at these locations, and invite them to visit us at our other area stores,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan. “Central Ohio, and Columbus specifically, are important communities for Giant Eagle and we remain committed to supporting customers throughout the region for years to come.”

Giant Eagle has identified open positions at other area Giant Eagle locations for all of the approximately 200 employees who worked at these locations.

The E. Dublin-Granville Road Giant Eagle opened in 2001 and the Neil Avenue supermarket opened as a Giant Eagle in 2004.

The Hilliard-Rome Road Giant Eagle and GetGo both opened in 2001.

