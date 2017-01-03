High school remembers students missing after Lake Erie plane crash

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Two aboard the plane that went missing outside of Cleveland last week attended a Columbus-area high school. On Tuesday, the school’s principal said both were outstanding and involved students.

Megan Casey, 19, graduated from Olentangy Liberty High School and Jack Fleming was a sophomore there.

When Olentangy Liberty students come back to school on Wednesday after Christmas break, they’ll find blue ribbons in honor of the Fleming and Casey families in and around the school. Teachers and staff spent Tuesday making the blue ribbons as a way to remember and honor Fleming and Casey.

Principal Bill Warfield called them amazing kids.

“They were just two absolutely great kids, great students. We were extremely proud to have been a part of our community here.”

He said Fleming excelled in the classroom.

“Jack was an AP student. He was a 4.0, he was extremely popular amongst his peers.”

Casey, who graduated last year, was studying nursing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“Megan was a phenomenal student here as well,” Warfield said.

The Casey family released a statement Tuesday saying:

Our family greatly appreciates the dedicated efforts of the rescue and recovery teams, and we are especially thankful for the outpouring of support, thoughts and prayers from family, friends and the community.

Wednesday, grief counselors will share the halls with students, ready to offer support.

“What we have to do is make sure we’re prepared, to make sure if they do show up here, and if they do need help and they do need assistance, or if they need someone to talk to, we can provide that for them,” Warfield said.

He said the school is like a family and that they’ll keep working together to help heal the pain.

