JFK holds off Mooney; wins sixth straight

Warren JFK held off Cardinal Mooney 78-75 in boys' high school basketball action Tuesday night.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK held off Cardinal Mooney 78-75 in boys’ high school basketball action Tuesday night.  The Eagles have now won six straight games.

Justin Bofenkamp led the Eagles with 23 points.  Byron Taylor tallied 17 points, while Nate Woods also reached double figures with 14.  Antonio McQueen added 9 points in the victory.

The Cardinals were led by Pete Haas who racked up a game-high 25 points.  Johnnie Mikos also had a strong night finishing with 20 points.Vinny Gentile added 9 points in the setback.

Warren JFK improves to 6-1 overall on the season.  Cardinal Mooney drops to 3-4.

