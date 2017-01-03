JobsNow: Personal trainers can help keep New Year’s resolutions

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Getting in shape or losing weight takes commitment, but it also takes some expertise.

A personal trainer can provide that knowledge and the motivation to help you reach your goals.

“Every day is different and you really get to effect the people you work with,” said Meri Fetkovich, a personal trainer.

A main key for personal trainers is personality. It helps them establish a connection with people as they share their passion and ideas for success.

“You find that each client you’re with, you feel that responsibility. You need to watch every moment they’re doing, make sure it’s safe. Make sure they’re comfortable, not feeling any pain and that what you’re doing is striving to get to their goals,” said Amy Crist, another personal trainer.

A fitness plan is vital, not only for one day, but to help the person being trained to accept healthy behaviors long-term.

Fetkovich likes to remind her clients there are 1,440 minutes in a day. Using just 30 minutes for exercise is enough to see a difference in your life.

Crossfit, Drums Alive, Zumba and spinning have become popular group classes led by personal trainers.

“It definitely is an in-demand field right now. Not only personal training-wise but group fitness,” Fetkovich said.

Crist has been in the fitness industry for 20 years. Personal trainers must get certifications and continue to get more education throughout their careers.

“Fitness industry always changes, it’s changing all the time. Hard to keep up. There’s always new information and new research so you have to stay on top of it,” Crist said.

Personal trainers are not just for the young; senior citizens are realizing how important exercise is to staying mobile.

The field is in the middle of a 13 percent rise, according to the Labor Department.

For more information, visit the Ohio Means Jobs Website.