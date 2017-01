WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was shot several times as he stood outside his house on the northwest side of the city.

Officers were called just before 1 a.m. Tuesday to a home on Linda Dr. N.W. where they found the victim with several gunshot wounds.

The victim’s wife and children were inside the house and were not hurt.

The victim was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital and then to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. His condition has not been released.

No suspect has been named.