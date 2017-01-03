New Waterford man indicted in FBI gate-ramming case

Thomas Ross is accused of driving through a gate leading to FBI's field office in Pittsburgh

Thomas Richard Ross, of New Waterford, is accused of crashing a dump truck through the FBI headquarter gates in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Waterford man accused of driving through a gate at the FBI’s Pittsburgh office has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Thomas Ross is charged with committing depredation against any property of the United States.

The indictment says Ross drove through the gate leading to the FBI’s Field Office on E. Carson Street. Ross rammed through the security barriers at a high speed, causing his vehicle to fly through the air and cause extension damage to the security barrier and light post, the indictment says.

Police said in July that Ross was driving erratically through the city and refused to surrender, claiming he had a bomb prior to driving through the gate. No bomb was found.

Ross faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and fine of $250,000.

