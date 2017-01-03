Oilfield company holding job fair for steel mill work

Those interested can apply Wednesday at 216 North State Street in Girard in the Northview Place Plaza

By Published:
Job Fair, Unemployment Generic

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – An oilfield service company that inspects tubular goods is holding a job fair Wednesday.

The job will be at a local steel mill and will start at $11 an hour.

Applicants must have experience with machine tools and the ability to lift 80 pounds.

Those interested can apply from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 216 North State Street in Girard in the Northview Place Plaza.

A valid driver’s license is required, along with another form of ID.

There will be a background check and drug screening.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s