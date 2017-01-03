Police investigating 4 suspected overdose deaths in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police and investigators with the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are looking into a number of suspected overdose deaths from the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Police were called to a home on South Osborn Avenue on Monday afternoon and found a 51-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman dead.

Investigators said drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, leading them to suspect that the two may have overdosed.

On Saturday, police responded to two other deaths that they believe may have been drug-related at homes on the city’s south side.

At this point, police are waiting for toxicology results to determine how the people died.