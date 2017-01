YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President-elect Donald Trump tweeted about General Motors Tuesday morning, admonishing the company for on its trade practices.

Trump specifically is calling out the company on bringing its Mexico-made Chevy Cruze to the U.S.

General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017