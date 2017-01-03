Storm Team 27: A warm, rainy Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Rain will be likely today with a small risk for thunder. Temperatures will be warm with highs near 50. The warm air will slip away into Wednesday morning with rain mixing back to some snow. There is a small chance for a wintry mix as the transition takes place. Colder air will spill in through the end of the week with a few Lake Effect snow showers. The weekend is looking cold with highs staying in the lower 20s.
Forecast
Today: Breezy with rain showers. (100%)
High: 51
Tonight: Breezy with rain showers mixing to snow showers late. (80%)
Low: 30
Wednesday: Cloudy and windy with the chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 32 (Falling)
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance lake effect snow showers. (20%)
High: 22 Low: 17
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 21 Low: 11
Saturday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 22 Low: 10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 23 Low: 10
Monday: Partly cloudy.
High: 29 Low: 15
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 34 Low: 23
WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.