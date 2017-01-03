Storm Team 27: Breezy & mild with rain

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Breezy with rain today with a small risk for thunder. Temperatures will be warm with highs near 50. The warm air will slip away into Wednesday morning with rain mixing back to some snow. There is a small chance for a wintry mix as the transition takes place. Colder air will spill in through the end of the week with a few Lake Effect snow showers. The weekend is looking cold with highs staying in the lower 20s.

Today: Breezy with rain  showers. (100%)
High:   51

Tonight:  Breezy with rain showers mixing to snow showers late.  (80%)
Low:   30

Wednesday: Cloudy and windy with the chance snow showers. (40%)
High:   32 (Falling)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance lake effect snow showers.  (20%)
High:   22    Low:  17

Friday: Partly sunny.
High:   21    Low: 11

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.
High:   22    Low:  10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High:   23   Low:  10

Monday: Partly cloudy.
High:   29    Low:  15

Tuesday:   Partly sunny.
High:   34   Low:   23

