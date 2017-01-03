Storm Team 27: Colder Wednesday with some light snow

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Colder air is pushing toward the region.  This will change rain to snow showers through early morning.  Snow accumulation will be light.  Temperatures will fall into the low 30’s.  Colder air will sweep in through the day Wednesday with the main threat for snow showers lifting north into the northern snowbelt.  Frigid air and Lake Effect snow showers into Wednesday night.  The cold air will stick around through the end of the week into the weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday: Windy.  Chance snow showers.  Mainly early.  Heavier in North Snowbelt.  Less 1″. (60%)
High:   32 (Falling)

Wednesday night:  Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Mainly in N. snowbelt.  Cold and blustery.  (40%)
Low:   13

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers or flurries.  (40%)
High:   23

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow in the snowbelt.  (20%)
High:   20    Low: 11

Saturday: Partly or Mostly cloudy.
High:   22    Low:  10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for Lake Effect snow showers. (40%)
High:   19   Low:  9

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High:   28    Low:  8

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain or snow showers.  (40%)
High:   36   Low:   22

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   44    Low:   33

